Sarasota Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 6 hours ago

Buying the beach instead

For some the day after Thanksgiving means sales, but for others it means sun.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

What better way to recuperate from Black Friday shopping than by spending the day at Siesta Beach?

Trenda Pestrak, who is in town visiting family from Winnipeg, Manitoba, did just that. After heading out for Black Friday shopping following Thanksgiving dinner, Pestrak traded in credit cards and sales receipts for sunscreen and sandcastles Nov. 29 at Siesta Beach with her kids Levi, 4, and Selah, 2.

“This is our favorite beach,” Pestrak said. “We’ll hang out at the beach all day, and then when I put the kids to bed, I’ll head out for more shopping.”

