The coronavirus might have slowed down the economy, but it hasn’t stopped potential new businesses from checking out space in a shopping center coming to the State Road 64 corridor.

School House Plaza, located at 9516 S.R. 64 E., across from Carlos E. Haile Middle School and Freedom Elementary School, is already 60% leased with its first tenants expected to open within the next few months.

Commercial real estate agents Stacy Rosenberg and Michele Fuller, with Ian Black Real Estate, are representing the property. They said committed tenants include Dollar Depot, Lake Dental, Lakewood Ranch Taekwondo, Plusser Pool and Patio, F45 Training and a regional

breakfast-and-lunch restaurant chain called Skillets.

Other tenants in negotiations include a sports bar and grill, a coffee and ice cream shop, a fast food chain with a drive-thru and a pizzeria.

“We’re still getting inquiries from local, regional and national users,” Rosenberg said.

The plaza itself consists of two buildings at the back of the property and two outparcels in front. In the back, square footage totals about 37,500 square feet. Of that, only about 12,000 square feet remains available.

Along S.R. 64, the two outparcels could total up to 9,700 square feet. One is up to about 5,600 square feet, and the other is 4,100 square feet. The larger space could be used for one or two retailers, depending on the tenant’s needs.

Fuller said the overall site has seen a lot of interest because it is across from a school, is near neighborhoods, has frontage off S.R. 64 and is accessed through a traffic signal — all characteristics that make it desirable to prospective tenants.

“It’s being very well received,” Fuller said. “It fills a need in the area with the selection of tenants we have.”

Fuller said they are looking for more service-oriented businesses, such as medical offices, learning centers or veterinarians. They hope to attract tenants that will both service the neighbors and also complement one another.

School House Plaza, adjacent to River Club Car Wash, also is just north of a proposed site for a future Manatee County animal shelter. The shelter site could be at the northern end of the Lena Road landfill property, but the location has not yet been finalized.