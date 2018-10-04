Businesses express concern about Lemon Avenue construction

SIDEBAR***:

Fruitville follow-up

City staff is getting ready to once again discuss the future of Fruitville Road.

Assistant City Engineer Daniel Ohrenstein appeared at Tuesday’s Downtown Improvement District meeting to discuss two concept plans developed for the segment of Fruitville between U.S. 41 and U.S. 301. Staff believes the changes would help the street become a more attractive destination for visitors.

“The ambitious goal of this project is that we want to make Fruitville a place that is nice to walk,” Ohrenstein said.

The two options presented at Tuesday’s meeting are similar to ones advanced in the past. One would widen the sidewalks along the corridor by eliminating the bike lanes and, in some places, narrowing the medians. A second would widen the sidewalks further by reducing the road to one lane in each direction between Cocoanut Avenue and Lemon Avenue, adding a series of three roundabouts along that stretch.

Although the notion of narrowing Fruitville Road has drawn strong criticism from the public — and some sitting commissioners — staff still believes the change would allow for a similar volume of traffic while making the street much better for pedestrians. On Tuesday, the DID unanimously endorsed that option.

Ohrenstein is continuing to do public outreach with groups the project may affect. He hopes to go before the City Commission to discuss the plans in January. Because funding is not allocated for the construction, he said it is unlikely construction would begin before 2021.

Pastry Art owner Chip Beeman has seen enough construction around downtown recently to know it negatively affects his business.

That’s why, when he learned about a plan to renovate the streetscape along a stretch of Lemon Avenue, he was concerned about the timing of the project.

The city is preparing to revamp the segment of Lemon between Main Street and Pineapple Avenue early next year. Plans also include improvements to Paul Thorpe Park. The project will include street and intersection closures and is estimated to take seven to eight months.

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year. For Beeman, the prospect of undertaking a major project in the heart of downtown during the height of season is troubling. That’s why on Monday, he appeared at a City Commission meeting to ask officials to delay any street work until mid-May.

“The merchants of Main Street are very construction-weary,” Beeman said.

He wasn’t alone. Other downtown merchants also urged the commission to schedule the street and intersection closures for after Mother’s Day. Although the merchants expressed excitement about the scope and design of the project, they said major construction in-season would create a challenge for their businesses.

“We’ve been through red tide,” said Larry Siegel, owner of Gator Club. “We’re going through tons of construction. Can we get a break?”

Chad Allard, the general manager of Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, echoed other merchants who said the winter and early spring months represented a crucial window. He said the restaurant relied upon that portion of the year to remain operational during leaner periods.

“January, February, March, April — for me and my staff, that’s when we make our money,” Allard said.

The city has not finalized a date to begin construction. The project team is working to coordinate the streetscape work with the construction of The Mark, a condominium project at State Street and Lemon Avenue. At a Tuesday Downtown Improvement District meeting, those involved with the project said The Mark plans to begin its street work in March.

The project team is scheduled to meet with the city manager’s office soon to discuss the timing of the work, according to Phil Smith of David W. Johnson Associates. Jason Swift, the president of contractor Jon F. Swift Construction, expressed optimism the project could be coordinated to account for the concerns businesses expressed.

“I think there’s a way to do it,” Swift said. “We just need to have the meetings and have the conversations.”