Burro will ring in new year in east Bradenton

Teddy and Rebecca Blitz. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Burro will ring in new year

Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy received an early Christmas gift this year when Sarasota’s Amanda and Eddie Lopez donated Teddy, a burro, to the nonprofit.

“Everyone loves him,” said Rebecca Blitz, the executive director of SMART. “He makes you know he’s present. He brings a happy energy.”

Teddy is the nonprofit’s first burro and will be a companion for Magic, a 26-year-old blind horse. To help Magic know where Teddy is, Blitz plans to braid small silver bells into Teddy’s mane.

Masks for tots

The Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club donated kid-sized masks to

Svetlana Kaminsky. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

the Children’s Guardian Fund at a drive-thru charity collection to serve 90 children who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.

Children’s Guardian Fund Executive Director Svetlana Kaminsky said the drive-thru was a new concept for the organization and was used to help limit contact because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Loving Stitches Ministry from Our Lady of the Angels also participated, donating blankets and duffel bags.