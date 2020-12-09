Burro will ring in new year in east Bradenton

Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy receives a burro.
Burro will ring in new year
Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy received an early Christmas gift this year when Sarasota’s Amanda and Eddie Lopez donated Teddy, a burro, to the nonprofit.
“Everyone loves him,” said Rebecca Blitz, the executive director of SMART. “He makes you know he’s present. He brings a happy energy.”
Teddy is the nonprofit’s first burro and will be a companion for Magic, a 26-year-old blind horse. To help Magic know where Teddy is, Blitz plans to braid small silver bells into Teddy’s mane.
Masks for tots
The Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club donated kid-sized masks to
the Children’s Guardian Fund at a drive-thru charity collection to serve 90 children who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Children’s Guardian Fund Executive Director Svetlana Kaminsky said the drive-thru was a new concept for the organization and was used to help limit contact because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Loving Stitches Ministry from Our Lady of the Angels also participated, donating blankets and duffel bags.