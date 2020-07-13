Burke-McGuire

Engagement

Cindy Burke and Jason McGuire, who live on Siesta Key, happily announce their engagement.

Cindy is originally from St. Louis MO., and received her undergraduate degree at St. Louis University, and her masters degree at Webster University. She is employed as a Portfolio Manager with United Healthcare. Jason is a graduate of Florida State University, and owns McGuire Marketing, a luxury real estate development marketing agency with offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Vermont, and Sarasota. Their wedding was originally planned for 6-20-2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19 to 6-19-21. The wedding will be held at St. Michael the Archangel on Siesta Key, with a reception to follow at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Sarasota. After their marriage and honeymoon in Europe, the couple will continue to reside in Siesta Key, with their dogs Parker and Poncho.