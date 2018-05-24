Building the bayfront; Plan of action

Box: Northern options

The Bay Sarasota presented two options for developing the north end of the site at Monday’s presentation.

The first, titled “The Bridge,” would feature a performing arts venue spanning the Tenth Street canal. The Tenth Street Boat Ramp would remain in its current location, and food and drink establishments would line the south side of the canal.

The second, titled “Canal District,” would place both performing arts venues on the land south of the Tenth Street canal. The plan calls for the construction of a bridge extending over the canal instead, rising from a low pier on the south end to a high overlook on the north end. The Tenth Street Boat Ramp would be relocated to the north, allowing for the addition of food and beverage establishments around the entirety of the canal.

Sasaki planner Gina Ford said elements of both options could be incorporated into the final master plan, depending on the community response.

Box: Funding strategies

The actual cost of redeveloping the bayfront is still unknown, but the final proposal is likely to cost hundreds of millions of dollars. And even if a project is built, more money will be necessary to manage and maintain the property.

The Bay Sarasota has identified a mix of funding sources it believes can make the project a reality — and sustainable in the long term.

Capital costs:

Public funding:

City/county bond issues, potentially requiring referendum

Other local sources, including park capital budgets and developer impact fees

State and federal sources, including transportation and land preservation grants

Value capture:

Tax increment financing

Tourist development tax

Bonds supported by parking revenues and sales taxes

Contributed:

Individual philanthropy

Foundation support

Corporate support

Naming rights

Operation costs:

Baseline city/county funding

Ongoing taxing districts

Private contributions from membership programs, grants, event sponsorships and philanthropy

Earned income from on-site operations

---

Even before gathering public input at a series of presentations this week, the group developing a master plan for Sarasota’s bayfront thought it had already identified many core components the community wants to see on the site.

Those components include the creation of public parkland, expanded cultural offerings, establishment of a connection to the bayfront across U.S. 41 and more. On Monday and Tuesday, representatives for The Bay Sarasota outlined the latest draft of a vision for incorporating those elements into more than 50 acres of city-owned waterfront property.

Presently, the master plan proposes creating a pair of performing arts centers toward the northern end of the property near Tenth Street. The planning group hopes to create a food and beverage district along the canal where the Tenth Street Boat Ramp is located. Parking would be largely centralized in a two-level, 1,800-space garage buried beneath a public park in the middle of the site.

The plan also includes an inlet at the south end of the site with community recreation space, kayak launches and a mangrove edge along the water. A series of three pedestrian bridges work to link the site to surrounding areas.

Gina Ford, the lead designer for The Bay’s planning consultant Sasaki, said the master plan is in a transitional phase right now. Although the group has consolidated three preliminary concepts into a single plan, there are still major questions — particularly pertaining to the north end of the property. Sasaki has developed two options for how to handle that segment of the master plan.

Originally, one of the concept plans proposed building a new performing arts hall spanning over the Tenth Street canal. Based on community feedback provided over the past month, the planners already decided to split the single venue into two separate buildings. Now, The Bay is asking the public to share their thoughts about whether one of those facilities should be built above the water or if both should be constrained to the land.

There are other siting variables that must be addressed. The future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is uncertain. The Bay suggested the building could be repurposed or reconfigured into an open-air pavilion, but representatives for the group said any decision will be left for city officials to make.

In general, though, the group believes the plans are moving quickly toward a final product. The Bay Managing Director Bill Waddill said he’s sensed a positive attitude from residents throughout the visioning process.

“I feel like we’ve got an amazing amount of consensus about a majority of the elements in the project,” Waddill said.

+Funding and governance

The presentations, held Monday and Tuesday at the Van Wezel and Municipal Auditorium, also focused on strategies for funding a new bayfront district. That includes both initial construction costs and a long-term plan for managing the land.

Susannah Ross, a senior associate with Sasaki, offered a preliminary outlook on how a project might be funded, should the city adopt the master plan. The Bay representatives have said the development of the site would likely rely on a diverse mixture of sources.

The presentation largely affirmed that approach. Ross highlighted a mixture of public funding — including “value capture,” or the use of tax revenue from the area surrounding the project site — and private contributions as possible sources of money.

Consultant Kathy Blaha discussed the options for managing the site once a master plan is in place and the property starts to develop. Blaha said similar public spaces nationwide are managed by public-private partnerships. Those partnerships are able to use private funding to provide programming on the site and enhanced maintenance, while the public can retain a stake in the decision-making process to ensure the land serves a community interest.

Waddill said The Bay is leaning toward recommending the creation of an independent nonprofit to govern the land, but that — like other factors — is not set in stone. The Bay is scheduled to present a final master plan to the City Commission in September.

Sasaki planners will return to Sarasota to present a finalized draft master plan at another round of meetings in June.

Even if the commission adopts the master plan in September, some questions about the future of the site will remain unaddressed. That’s by design, Ford said. It may be years before it’s clear what, precisely, will happen to the Van Wezel building. For now, The Bay is focused on providing the outlines of a plan that reflects the public’s wishes for reimagining the bayfront.

“We always try to make these plans more of a framework,” Ford said. “It’s something that can embrace a little bit of change and still meet the community’s aspirations.”