Buffalonians flock to Michael's On East for Sarasota Orchestra dinner

Holiday Cheer

Here’s a particularly inspired coincidence — Elisabeth Waters, Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed attended the long-awaited Sarasota Art Museum’s Grand Opening Gala Dec. 7 with colorful dresses that, when combined, truly lived up to the Christmas spirit. Khalidi-Majeed wore a green dress with sequins, Waters arrived in a red piece and Brunckhorst finished the ensemble a sleek black and white designer dress. Holiday functions should have holiday color, and it was good to see these three friends rocking the Christmas look.

Poodle Party

Poodles are good, I think we all love a good poodle, but some do more than others. Take the fine folks at Florida Poodle Rescue at the Embassy Suites Dec. 7. Not only did their Puttin’ on the Poodle event have a number of poodles and rescue dogs, it also had Susan Romine dressed up as a poodle herself. The board member at the Manatee Performing Arts Center brought one of her costumes to lend some authenticity to the fundraiser, which goes toward care for the rescue dogs.

Buffalo Support

The Sarasota Orchestra’s second Masterworks Dinner of the season featured a Q&A with guest conductor and Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta. But the esteemed conductor wasn’t the only Buffalonian in attendance that night. When moderator Russell Gant asked who else present was from the upstate New York city, about 40% raised their hands proudly. Given that the high temp was 36 up there that day, it's no wonder so many flocked to Sarasota.

Tidbits

This year’s Wine, Women & Shoes raised a net sum of $710,000 ... The Gulf Coast Community Foundation provided a $100,000 leveraged grant to the All Star Children’s Foundation to support development of therapeutic interventions for abused and neglected children.