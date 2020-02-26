Buchanan submits 22 service academy nominations

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Longboat Key) announced his student nominations to admission to four U.S. service academies this week.

Each year, members of Congress nominate high school seniors for admission to the nation's three military academies and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination.

“We are fortunate to have so many qualified and talented students willing to serve in our armed forces,” Buchanan said in a press release. “Each nominee is deserving of the privilege of attending one of our nation’s prestigious service academies and will represent our community well. I wish each of my nominees luck throughout the remainder of the selection process.”

Students undergo an interview process and are recommended by a non-partisan Service Academy Board, appointed by Buchanan.

Of the 22 students nominated, 10 are from Sarasota County, seven from Manatee County and five from Hillsborough County.

The following students were nominated from Sarasota County and Lakewood Ranch: