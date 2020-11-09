Out of his 20 annual nominations to the nation's four U.S. Service Academies, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan this year selected three students from Sarasota County and seven from Manatee County.

Each year, members of Congress nominate young men and women for admission to the U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. The Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination for admission.

“I am thrilled to see so many qualified and talented students interested in serving our country,” Buchanan said in a press release. “Each nominee is deserving of the privilege of attending one of our nation’s prestigious service academies and I have no doubt they will make our country proud.”

Applicants who meet strict qualifications are interviewed and recommended by a non-partisan board appointed by Buchanan.

The following nominees were chosen by the board:

Manatee County

Sarasota Military Academy student Raven Brown was nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy;

Braden River High School student Clark Literral was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Military Academy;

Air Force Academy Prep School student Cody Gross was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy;

Southeast High School student Kai Maclean was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy;

Sarasota Military Academy student Mujahid Rosa was nominated to the U.S. Military Academy;

Out of Door Academy student Michael Shaklik was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy; and

Lakewood Ranch High School student Elise West was nominated to the U.S. Military Academy.

Sarasota County