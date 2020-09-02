Bubbles on the rise in Lakewood Ranch

Fountain at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Bubbles on the rise

Those who visited Main Street at Lakewood Ranch the morning of Sept. 1 were in for a bit of fun.

The fountain at Main Street was overflowing with bubbles, which blew in clumps down the street and even floated in the air like clouds above a neighboring lake.

Who poured bubble solution into the water remains unknown at this time.

Amanda Zipperer, property manager for Main Street, said it's the first time it's happened in 10 years, and crews will have to drain, clean and refill the fountain. She hopes it does not happen again.

One-on-one fun

Lakewood Ranch's Mateo Gomez tried dribbling a soccer ball to the

Mateo Gomez and Daniel Hernandez. Photo by Liz Ramos.

left and then to the right to get past his coach, Daniel Hernandez, at Summerfield Park Aug. 28.

Gomez, who is 8 years old, has been playing soccer for four years and because of the pandemic he's been having private soccer lessons with Lakewood Ranch's Hernandez, who is 18 years old.

"We get to have a fun time playing soccer," Gomez said.

Hernandez has been working with Gomez since July and enjoys seeing him improve every practice.