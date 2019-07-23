BubbaQue's BBQ comes to Lakewood Ranch area

The Florida-based Southern barbecue chain BubbaQue’s BBQ has its eye on its first location in Manatee County.

It has signed a lease for a 3,099-square-foot space at 6581 State Road 70 E., Bradenton. The spot will be the restaurant’s 12th location in Florida.

Specializing in smoked barbecue, it offers wings, pulled pork, brisket and St. Louis style ribs. It also has sandwiches, nachos and salads and a variety of appetizers, including corn dog suggest and fried pickle chips.

The restaurant is expected to open sometime in August.