Brown steps aside from Longboat election

Incumbent Jim Brown on Monday took himself out of contention for re-election to the Longboat Key Town Commission, leaving a pair of challengers still on the March ballot.

With Randy Langley and Mike Haycock remaining in contention, two things were set in motion on Monday:

A January primary election, which would have eliminated one of the candidates, is no longer needed. The qualification period for the election passed in late November.

A newcomer is certain to take office after the March election.

Brown wrote a three-sentence letter to Town Clerk Trish Shinkle, dated Dec. 3, that read: “Good morning, Trish. Due to personal reasons, I have decided to withdraw my name from the candidacy for the At-Large seat for the commission. Please let me know if there is any additional paperwork I need to fill out.”

Brown, 73, declined to speak with a Longboat Observer reporter beyond saying he no longer wants to serve on the board. Brown was the first to qualify for the election, meeting the requirements last summer.

Langley is a 52-year-old contractor and real estate developer. He ran unsuccessfully for Town Commission earlier this year.

Haycock is a 69-year-old retired business executive. He has served on the town’s Planning & Zoning Board for two years.

Brown served on the commission from 2009-2015 before sitting out two years because of term limits. He ran for election in 2016. He has been mayor and vice mayor, in addition to serving on the Planning & Zoning Board.

Jack Daly and George Spoll are running unopposed.

Election day is March 19, 2019.