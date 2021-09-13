The 2021 wedding season kicked off this past Labor Day weekend with Sarasota residents Brittany Bryant-Swift and Randy Connery Swift II.
The 2021 wedding season kicked off this past Labor Day weekend with Sarasota residents Brittany Bryant-Swift and Randy Connery Swift II. This dynamic power couple was joined by friends and family from around the country on September 4, 2021 at the breathtaking Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Local partners include Elizabeth Topp, Michaels on East, Cakes By Ron, Sweets Bakehouse, Lauren Galloway Photography, and The Modern Girl Party & Co., among others. Mr. & Mrs. Swift are ecstatic to start their life together and continue to work, live, and play in our community. Congratulations to the happy couple!
