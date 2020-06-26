Bringing home baby

Egg-cellent news from Longboat Key beaches: Baby sea turtles are starting to make their way out of their nests and into the water.

Loggerhead eggs take anywhere from 42 to 75 days to hatch, and turtle season started just over two months ago, meaning these little guys are coming out on schedule.

Most often, the teeny turtles head west towards the water, but if the moon is especially bright or if there are lights onshore, they may get turned around and accidentally crawl into the vegetation lining the sand. Make sure to turn off beachside lights to keep turtles on track.