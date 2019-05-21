Brentwood Elementary to hold vigil for 9-year-old killed on way to school

Brentwood Elementary School is planning a vigil May 23 for Roman Miller, a 9-year-old boy who was struck and killed on his way to school May 20.

Miller, a third-grade student at Brentwood, was riding his bike with his sister around 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning when he was struck on Webber Street and Nodosa Drive, about half a mile from his school.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the student was riding westbound on the sidewalk of Webber Street, approaching Nodosa, when a 2009 Chevy Silverado proceeded past the intersection stop sign and struck Miller.

Miller was transported to Doctor’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vigil will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Brentwood Elementary’s courtyard.

According to Sarasota County Schools, all donations made at the event will go to the Miller family.

“A collection will be taken on Thursday evening for those who wish to contribute,” the district said in a release. “Anyone wishing to make an additional donation can do so at the school’s front office at any time. 100% of the proceeds will go to the family. In addition, friends and family have established a Meal Train program for food and meals to be delivered to the family.”

A small memorial has also been erected near the accident site on Webber Street.