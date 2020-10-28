Bradenton woman dies when hit by car at SR 70 and 111th Street East.

A 52-year-old Bradenton woman was killed Tuesday evening when she attempted to cross State Road 70 at 111th Street East and was struck by a car.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and only released that the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound car driven by a 29-year-old Bradenton woman. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were not released.