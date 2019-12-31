A 41-year-old Bradenton woman died early Tuesday morning in a one-car crash on State Road 64, about a mile east of Kibler Ranch Road.

The woman, who was not identified pending notification of family members, was westbound on State Road 64 about 1:30 a.m. when she went off the shoulder and struck a pine tree with the front of her vehicle. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was alone in her 2012 Toyota.

Whether alcohol was a factor has not been determined. Tests are pending.