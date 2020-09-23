Bradenton Walmart manager shot while defying two armed robbers

An East County Walmart manager was shot in the leg Tuesday night after defying two men who were attempting to rob the store.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office report, the two males entered the store at 6225 State Road 64 E., Bradenton at 9:39 p.m., and went to the customer service counter. One suspect demanded money from a female clerk behind the counter. The clerk told them she could not access funds and called the store manager.

The police report said one of the suspects stood at the counter and the other moved away, acting as a lookout. The store manager arrived and the first suspect demanded money. The manager refused and the suspect pointed a firearm at his head and again demanded money.

Again the manager refused. The first suspect then ran to an exit while the second followed. One of the suspects fell and he headed toward the exit, and as the manager was following them, turned and shot the manager in the leg. Both suspects then left the store.

An off duty deputy was told by employees what had happened and he offered aid, applying a tourniquet to the manager's leg. Deputies and K-9 units searched for the suspects with negative results.

The manager's injury was not life threatening.

The Sheriff's Office said similar armed robberies have occurred at a Publix at 1108 8th Ave W., Palmetto and at a Dollar General located at 1508 32nd Ave E., Bradenton. The suspects appear to match the same description.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office released video surveillance photos of suspects in a Tuesday night armed robbery in Bradenton.

