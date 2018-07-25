Bradenton thief needed faster cart

July 10

THIEF NEEDED FASTER CART

2900 block of 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton

Grand theft: A man entered a department store and grabbed a cart, then headed toward the hardware department. Store security watched as he place miscellaneous tools before going to the automotive department where he selected a sub woofer and amplifier. He placed all the merchandise under his cart, then headed for the door. The man was approached by loss prevention personnel after he exited the store and escorted back inside to wait for a Sheriff's Office deputy to arrive. He was arrested and transported to jail. The items had a value of $427.

July 14

PROBLEMS WITH POWER

6300 block of 1st Avenue East, Bradenton

Theft of utilities: A woman called the Sheriff's Office after finding the power was turned back on at her rental house. The power had been shut off a few days earlier by FPL. The landlord went to the house and found the power meter had been removed and replaced with two butter knives. The tenant said she didn't know how the power was turned back on. FPL responded to the scene and cut the power again, and removed the butter knives.

July 16

THE ONE THAT DIDN'T GET AWAY

6200 block of State Road 64 East, Bradenton

Petit theft: A man was observed entering a department store and then walking back to the sporting goods department. He removed two fishing reels from their display and eventually made his way to the checkout area, where he entered a checkout line that wasn't being manned with an employee. There he placed the reels into a shopping bag before heading out the door. Loss prevention stopped the man. The value of the reels was $79.92. All property was recovered. The man was arrested and transported to jail.

July 17

NOT BEHIND BADDA BING BARS

8300 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Recovered stolen vehicle: A Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a gas station on University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road due to a call of a stolen vehicle that was in the parking lot. The Sheriff's Office received an alert the vehicle was there. But as the deputy arrived, the vehicle was gone. Dispatch then received a call from somebody seen running away from a car matching the description of the stolen car at the rear of the Badda Bing Bar. Deputies converged on the car but it was abandoned. Deputies didn't locate any suspects. The owner of the vehicle was notified and she responded to pick up the car. The car was photographed and processed for fingerprints.

July 17

BURGLAR ROCKS HER WORLD

12000 block of Magpie Place, Bradenton

Grand theft: A woman and her husband came into the Sheriff's Office to report the woman's two sets of earrings had been stolen. She said the last time she remembers seeing them was in June. They were on her dresser. She said the earrings were worth $13,110. She said someone who they had let into their home must have stolen them.

July 19

SITUATION IN NEED OF REPAIR

27000 block of Crosby Road, Myakka City

Criminal mischief: A man called the Sheriff's Office to report he had hired a mechanic to repair his diesel truck, but the man failed to finish the repair. The first man gave the mechanic $100 and told him to leave. The mechanic was angry and the first man said as the mechanic left the property, he exited through the man's gate, then shifted his office into reverse and rammed into the man's fence. He then pulled forward, and again shifted into reverse, this time ramming the fence on the other side of the gate. The mechanic then left the area.