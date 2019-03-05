 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019 4 hours ago

Best birthday surprise ever

Easton Nock was visited by some of his heroes during his fourth birthday party.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

On the eve of Longboat Key resident Easton Nock’s 4th birthday, he asked his parents if they could pull over so he could say “hi” to a Bradenton police officer. Nock does this every time he sees a police officer or sheriff’s deputy. His mom, Jessica, mentioned to this officer that Easton’s birthday party was the next day at the Bradenton Country Club. Well, surely enough, the next day, Officer Cook and two other officers walked into Easton’s birthday party as a surprise. The officers passed out badge stickers and wished Easton a happy birthday.

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

