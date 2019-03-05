Best birthday surprise ever

On the eve of Longboat Key resident Easton Nock’s 4th birthday, he asked his parents if they could pull over so he could say “hi” to a Bradenton police officer. Nock does this every time he sees a police officer or sheriff’s deputy. His mom, Jessica, mentioned to this officer that Easton’s birthday party was the next day at the Bradenton Country Club. Well, surely enough, the next day, Officer Cook and two other officers walked into Easton’s birthday party as a surprise. The officers passed out badge stickers and wished Easton a happy birthday.