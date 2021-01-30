A 56-year-old male was trying to guide the driver of a malfunctioning vehicle to a safe area at the Bradenton Motorsports Park when he was struck by the vehicle and killed Jan. 29.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident that killed Daniel Stone, who was a track employee at the drag strip.

Stone was trying to guide the driver into the dirt pit at the end of the track when the fast-moving vehicle hit him, according to the sheriff's office.

The accident occurred during a sponsored drag racing event. Emergency personnel were already on scene for the event and attempted life saving measures for approximately 30 minutes, according to the sheriff's office. Stone died at the scene.

The National Hot Rod Association is conducting an investigation into the vehicle malfunction, according to the sheriff's office.