Top Story - June: Bradenton man dies in S.R. 64 crash

A Bradenton man died as the result of a three-car accident June 20 at the intersection of State Road 64 and Rye Road.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Victor Schneider, 81, was driving southbound on Rye Road about 7:47 p.m. in a 2016 Kia Optima, stopped at the stop sign, then entered the intersection where his car collided with a 2016 Jeep Latitude driven by Bradenton's Ashley Collier, 30, who was westbound on S.R. 64.

A third vehicle, a 2016 Subaru Impreza driven by Parrish's Linda Johannsen, 61, was stopped in the left turn lane on State Road 64. after the initial collision, Schneider's car hit Johannsen's vehicle. Jonannsen and Collier suffered minor injuries.

Schneider was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.