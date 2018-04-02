 Skip to main content
News
East County Monday, Apr. 2, 2018 3 hours ago

Bradenton man dies in one-vehicle crash

Share
Two others were injured in the accident.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

A 31-year-old Bradenton man died and his two passengers suffered injuries during an April 1 accident at the intersection of State Road 64 and 222nd Street East.

A Florida Highway Patrol report states Sergio Aquino Noriega was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram westbound on State Road 64 when he lost control of his vehicle. The truck rotated counterclockwise off the road and struck a tree.

His passengers, 23-year-old Carlos Jose, of Bradenton, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Blake Medical Center, while 23-year-old Francisco Aquino, of Bradenton, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

The accident occurred at 11:40 p.m. April 1, according to the release.

Related Stories

Advertisement