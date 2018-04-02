Bradenton man dies in one-vehicle crash

A 31-year-old Bradenton man died and his two passengers suffered injuries during an April 1 accident at the intersection of State Road 64 and 222nd Street East.

A Florida Highway Patrol report states Sergio Aquino Noriega was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram westbound on State Road 64 when he lost control of his vehicle. The truck rotated counterclockwise off the road and struck a tree.

His passengers, 23-year-old Carlos Jose, of Bradenton, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Blake Medical Center, while 23-year-old Francisco Aquino, of Bradenton, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

The accident occurred at 11:40 p.m. April 1, according to the release.