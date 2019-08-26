Bradenton man critically injured in Myakka City accident

A 21-year-old Bradenton man was critically injured in an Aug. 25 crash at the intersection of Verna Bethany Road and Gopher Hill Road.

Three teenage girls in the other car of the two-car crash suffered minor injuries.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Bradenton's Sophia Milligan was stopped at a stop sign facing westbound on Gopher Hill Road at the intersection with Verna Bethany Road.

Alexander Boudrot, of Bradenton, was driving his 2007 Ford Focus northbound on Verna Bethany Road, approaching Gopher Hill Road.

Milligan failed to see Boudrot approaching and began making a left-hand turn from the stop sign and traveled directly into the path of Boudrot. The front left side of Boudrot's vehicle struckMilligan's car.

Milligan's passengers, Stella St. Peter and Tera Lepage, both 16, suffered minor injuries.