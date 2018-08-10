FDOT announces closures for State Road 64 exit at I-75

As the Florida Department of Transportation works to improve safety at the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 64, motorists can expect delays in the days ahead.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, a pacing operation will occur during the overnight hours from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on northbound I-75 from just north of University Parkway through the construction zone. This will allow for installation of overhead structures. In the event of a weather delay, the change will occur Aug. 19, according to a FDOT press release.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, the I-75 northbound Exit 220 will be closed during the overnight hours from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for installation of overhead structures. If there is a rain delay, the closure will occur Aug. 19.

Motorists wishing to use northbound Exit 220 are advised to use Exit 217 at State Road 70, Exit 224 at U.S. 301 or local roads.

The release states there will be one lane closure in each direction overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well.

FDOT is reconstructing the interchange to widen it, change the configuration for safety improvements, install sidewalks and add bicycle lanes.