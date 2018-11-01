Bradenton dentist offers candy buyback event

A Lakewood Ranch-area dental office is offering cash for candy.

Parkwood Dental, located at 5315 Fourth Ave. Circle East, Bradenton, is having a Halloween Candy Buy Back to help parents who want to limit tooth damage from candy to their children’s teeth. Each child can earn $1 a pound of unopened candy, up to five pounds.

Candy will be collected from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2. At the time of candy delivery, children can write letters for U.S. military serving overseas.

“Sugary foods, especially candy, is the contributing factor in tooth decay,” Dr. Oscar Hernandez said. “Why not make some money and save your teeth?

Parkwood Dental will ship the candy collected to troops overseas through Operation Shoebox, a nonprofit that sends packages and letters to deployed troops.

For information, call 753-1432.