Bradenton church gives away Hummer

A local church has a big item to put some extra drive into area youths.

It’s a five-cylinder, all-wheel drive, 2008 Hummer H3.

The Source Church, in Bradenton, is giving it away.

“It’s really to champion our students,” The Source youth pastor Grant Dew said of the giveaway. “We want them to see the long-term effects they can have (on people). The Hummer is insignificant to us. The value to us is fostering a sense of community.”

“People can influence friends,” The Source Church senior pastor Ralph Hoehne said. “If you’re hanging out in youth group, you’re not getting into trouble.”

The church will give away the vehicle, which it purchased, to a high-school age student during its 11 a.m. service Aug. 29. Youth group attendees have been accumulating points for attending and bringing friends to the Wednesday night youth group gathering at The Source. The five high-school aged students (16 and older) with the highest point totals will have their names put into a drawing for a chance to win the Hummer.

Middle schoolers have a similar competition and can earn pizza and a movie and a ride in a stretch Hummer limo with their friends.

As the competition nears its conclusion, the high schoolers can add up more points by bringing friends to the church. If they show up at the gathering with all the cheerleaders from their school, or example, or the marching band, they can make a big move up the points list.

Hoehne said the promotion began about nine months ago after church staff members tried to come up with a way to encourage youths to participate and to influence their friends to do the same.

The promotion fizzled, but gained new traction when Dew came on board in May as youth pastor. He said the ultimate goal of the promotion is to provide a safe place for youths to gather, learn about Jesus and deal with life’s challenges, as his youth group provided him as a teenager.

Dew believes such a promotion can be highly effective.

When he was 16 and a student in Hallis, Tenn., he attended a youth conference. The person who brought the most friends could win $100. He brought 80 — from a school of only 360 students.

“I was very motivated,” Dew said.

Promotion co-sponsor Ken Smith, owner of H2 Pool Services, said he sees the Hummer idea as a way to excite youths about coming to church and feel connected.

“It’s a tool, absolutely, the church uses,” said Smith, who has five children ages 5 to 20. “But it’s not a selfish tool. We want to show this next generation coming up that they’re important and they’re special. We care about them and love them. This is one way we can do that. If one person gets connected and gets tools (for success), that’s worth it right there.”