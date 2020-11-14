Braden River, ODA football teams advance in playoffs

Braden River High football (4-3) defeated South Fork High (1-6) 49-9 in Stuart on Friday night to advance to the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 6A playoffs.

The Pirates took a 28-3 lead into halftime, which included touchdowns on their first three possessions, and were never threatened in the second half. Senior quarterback Shawqi Itriash threw three touchdowns and ran for another. Junior running back Lavontae Youmans ran for 108 yards and a touchdown. Pirates wide receiver and special teams ace Matt Manning blocked a punt in the second quarter, which led to a Jaheim Hodo touchdown run.

Braden River will be on the road again next week, traveling to Lakeland on Nov. 20 and taking on Lake Gibson High (9-1), who defeated Spoto High 77-0 on Friday.

The Out-of-Door Academy also advanced, defeating Cedar Creek Christian 37-26 at home in the second round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference Class A playoffs. They did it with Senior wideout/running back Nolan Lewellen had both a rushing and receiving touchdown. Junior wideout/defensive back Ashton Lamb had a receiving touchdown and the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter. Freshman quarterback Henry Fioriglio was forced to play after senior Patrick O'Keefe, who started the game in place of injured senior Tyler Beasley, left with an injury of his own. Fioriglio made the most of his opportunity, throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass, according to Coach K.B. Belton. Belton also said junior running back Grady Paxton helped ODA control the game on the ground.

ODA (2-4) will play Bishop Snyder High (5-5) Nov. 21 at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland for the SSAC Class A title. Bishop Snyder defeated Eagle's View High 26-16 on Friday.