Braden River Middle renovations near completion

The School District of Manatee County takes advantage of summer months to continue renovations, which include a newly configured administration area and a cafeteria expansion.
Now that Braden River Middle School students and teachers are off campus for summer break, a big construction push has begun to finish a $26 million renovation and addition project.
Brando Fetzek, a project manager with NDC Construction Co., said the project is about 70% completed.
“This gives us the ability to get into some areas that are otherwise kind of challenging," Fetzek said. "We’re off to a very good start.”
Fetzek said work couldn’t be done on Building 3 and Building 4 while students were on campus. Building 3 is the school’s gymnasium, and Building 4 includes classrooms for the school’s performing arts programs.
“We have all the critical equipment on site, so we anticipate a very strong finish moving through the summer,” Fetzek said.
Buildings 3 and 4 are the only buildings left on campus that are in need of renovations.
Construction on the project began in March 2021, and so far renovations on Buildings 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7 are completed.
Building 1 houses a newly configured administration area that allows for single point of entry and science classrooms that include remodeled science technology labs.
Building 2 contains classrooms that were renovated.
Building 5 is the cafeteria, which underwent an expansion to add 1,431 square feet to increase its capacity to 380 students from 290. There also is seating on a new patio and in the courtyard.
Building 6 has the technology classrooms.
Building 8, which is the new six-classroom addition, was completed in November, and teachers moved into the new classrooms during Thanksgiving break.
Renovations on Building 3 are expected to be completed in September while the renovations on Building 4 are expected to be completed in November.
Other work that needs to be completed is the widening of the south drop-off drive as well as work on the campus fire lane.
Due to work on the south drop-off drive, the main office has been relocated to portable 15 in the Gate A parking lot until work is completed.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.