Braden River Middle renovations near completion

Now that Braden River Middle School students and teachers are off campus for summer break, a big construction push has begun to finish a $26 million renovation and addition project.

Timeline March 2021: Construction begins.

Construction begins. May 2021: Building 6 work completed.

Building 6 work completed. August 2021: Work finished on Building 5 and Building 7.

Work finished on Building 5 and Building 7. November 2021: Addition completed.

Addition completed. December 2021: Work finished on Building 1.

Work finished on Building 1. Summer 2022: Building 3 will undergo renovations.

Building 3 will undergo renovations. July 2022: Work will begin on Building 4.

Work will begin on Building 4. November 2022: Project is expected to be complete.

Brando Fetzek, a project manager with NDC Construction Co., said the project is about 70% completed.

“This gives us the ability to get into some areas that are otherwise kind of challenging," Fetzek said. "We’re off to a very good start.”

Fetzek said work couldn’t be done on Building 3 and Building 4 while students were on campus. Building 3 is the school’s gymnasium, and Building 4 includes classrooms for the school’s performing arts programs.

“We have all the critical equipment on site, so we anticipate a very strong finish moving through the summer,” Fetzek said.

Buildings 3 and 4 are the only buildings left on campus that are in need of renovations.

Construction on the project began in March 2021, and so far renovations on Buildings 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7 are completed.

Building 1 houses a newly configured administration area that allows for single point of entry and science classrooms that include remodeled science technology labs.

Teachers love the new classrooms in the addition. Building 2 has the most recently renovated classrooms. Work on Building 3, which has the gym, will progress over the summer.

Building 2 contains classrooms that were renovated.

Building 5 is the cafeteria, which underwent an expansion to add 1,431 square feet to increase its capacity to 380 students from 290. There also is seating on a new patio and in the courtyard.

Building 6 has the technology classrooms.

Building 8, which is the new six-classroom addition, was completed in November, and teachers moved into the new classrooms during Thanksgiving break.

Scope of Work Budget: $26 million Work being completed on campus: Cafeteria expansion

Remodeled science technology labs

Remodel and reconfiguration of administration area

Single point of entry

Six-classroom addition

New roofing

Comprehensive campuswide HVAC system renovation that includes new ceilings, lighting and finishes

Enlarging and remodeling student clinic

Replacement of perimeter gates

Addition of sprinkler system throughout

Widen south drop-off drive

Reconfiguration of the media center

Upgrade group restrooms

Renovations on Building 3 are expected to be completed in September while the renovations on Building 4 are expected to be completed in November.

Other work that needs to be completed is the widening of the south drop-off drive as well as work on the campus fire lane.

Due to work on the south drop-off drive, the main office has been relocated to portable 15 in the Gate A parking lot until work is completed.