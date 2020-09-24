The Braden River Library will start offering curbside pickup services Oct. 1.

Customers can order materials online or by phone. Once materials have been pulled, customers will receive a phone call, email or text to notify them their orders are ready for pickup. The customer can then call the library to schedule an appointment for pickup.

Library staff will follow social distancing guidelines as well as wear masks and gloves while handling materials. Materials will be placed on a table outside for customers to grab.

A Manatee Libraries card is needed to request and check out materials. Any resident who does not have a card can sign up for an e-card on the Manatee Libraries' homepage. E-cards can be activated and used immediately to make holds or download digital resources.

Hours for the Braden River Library are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Sunday and Monday.