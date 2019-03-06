Braden River High teacher earns Educator of Year award

Braden River High School reading teacher Debra Hartline was named the 2019 Excellence in Education's Educator of the Year at a ceremony Wednesday, March 6, at Manatee Technical College in Bradenton.

“I’m just in awe,” Hartline said. “I’m so proud to represent my high school.”

The Excellence in Education awards also named the Support Employee of the Year. That award went to Amanda Keeney, the cafeteria manager at the Myakka City Elementary School.

“I love that [the award] shines a light over our little school in Myakka,” Keeney said. “I feel like we all won.”

The event was presented by the Manatee Education Foundation.

Keeney and Hartline were among four nominees in each of their categories. As winners, they received a $5,000 cash prize from the Suncoast Credit Union.

The 2018 Educator of the Year, King Middle School English teacher Heather Anderson, had a message for the nominees:

“You are phenomenal people,” she told them. “You are phenomenal educators.”

Hartline said the award process was a reflective one.

“My proudest moments are when I watch my students take the walk they never thought they would get to take,” she said — the one across the stage at graduation.