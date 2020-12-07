Braden River High students win Congressional District App Challenge

Four Braden River High School students who designed an app that could help saves lives won the 16th Congressional District App Challenge.

Ava Biasini, Jordan Sheehan, Kolby Wade and Nolwen Bachtle received first place for their app, Valitudo, which is a tool to calculate the proper dosage for medicines.

The students created the app after one of the app creator's peers nearly died from a miscalculated medical dosage.

"I can't commend them enough for inventing such an important and potentially life-saving tool," said U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who announced the Braden River High students as the winners of the challenge Dec. 7 in a news release.