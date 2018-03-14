Braden River High School walks out in honor of Parkland Victims

The bell rang at 10 a.m., and students flooded the courtyard of Braden River High School. It appeared like it was just a normal passing period where students were switching to their next class. In reality, the implications of their actions were much deeper.

On March 14, Braden River High School student government association organized a student walkout for 17 minutes in remembrance of the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.

Sara Kate Dyson, a senior and the vice president of the student government association, was one of the organizers of the event.

“We put signs up all around the school so people know where to stand, depending on what they’re walking out in support of,” Dyson said. “We know this is a tragedy and people are dealing in different ways. We’re just trying to bring it to light.”

Different signs dictated different beliefs of the students around the school, including signs saying, “Stand here for security in schools” and “Stand here for a moment of silence.” A majority of the students stood in front of the sign that promised a moment of silence.

A white sign simply printed with the word "Stoneman" was set up with markers for students to stop by to sign their name and write messages of support for the Parkland victims.

Zeek Manning, a junior and a member of the SGA, said he felt pride in his fellow Braden River High students.

“I definitely knew there was going to be a lot of people just from people talking about it,” Manning said. “It was just so crazy for it to happen on Valentine's Day, a day of love. And it could have happened to us.”

With the success of the walkout behind them, Braden River High School SGA will host Sing for Stoneman, a lip-syncing competition on April 19 to raise money for victims of the Parkland shooting.