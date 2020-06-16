Thomas Desmond, a music teacher at Braden River High School, was selected to receive a Congressional Teacher Award.

Congressman Vern Buchanan established the Congressional Teacher Awards in 2014. The awards are given out annually to teachers in the 16th congressional district for their outstanding achievements on behalf of students.

The 16th congressional district includes Manatee, Sarasota and Hillsborough counties.

Desmond was one of four teachers in Manatee County and one of eight teachers in the congressional district to receive the award. The winners were given a certificate, Buchanan recognized them in the Congressional Record.

Principals nominated teachers who teach and live in the congressional district. An independent panel of judges from Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties chose the award recipients.

"While they may not always receive the appreciation or recognition they deserve, teachers have one of the most important and difficult professions of all," Buchanan said in a news release. "That is why I established the Congressional Teacher Awards — to honor educators for the crucial role they play in our community and inspiring our younger generations."

Other Manatee County award winners are Linda Bolno for her accomplishments as a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Rowlett Academy in Bradenton; Jessica Brumby for her accomplishments as a fourth grade teacher at Ballard Elementary School in Bradenton; and Jennifer Holt for her accomplishments as an eighth grade science teacher at SCF Collegiate School in Bradenton.