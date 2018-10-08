East County Athlete of the Week: Gracie Marston

Gracie Marston is a freshman cross-country runner at Braden River High. She finished third (19:51.26) in the girls division of the Tri-County Championship at North Port High on Oct. 5

When did you start running competitively?

Two years ago. I was playing soccer at the time, and my coach (Laura Torrisi) said I should try cross-country. I tried out and I made the team.

What is the appeal to you?

At first I liked it because I liked winning (laughs). It's also become a way of making friends.

What are your season goals?

I wanted to break 20 minutes, which I did at the Tri-County meet. Now I just want to keep improving and make the cut for the regional meet if I can.

What is your favorite running memory?

The Tri-County meet for sure. Everyone there was so excited and cheering for me.

What is your biggest challenge?

Not stopping. People say, 'Oh, it's just running.' They come in expecting to run six-minute miles every time. It's a lot harder than that. You have to keep pushing.

What is your favorite food?

Any type of pasta. That's always my pre-race dinner.

What hobbies do you have?

My family is big into surfing. It's tough to practice here because there's no waves, but we've traveled to Costa Rica, the Galápagos Islands and California for the surfing.

What is your favorite subject?

Math. I like it when things have a straightforward answer.

What is your biggest fear?

I don't think I have a 'biggest' fear. I'm jumpy at everything (laughs).

What is the best advice you have received?

Try your best at everything, because that's all you can ever do.

Finish this sentence: Gracie Marston is ...

... A twin. She (Hailey Marston) also runs cross country here. That's how people know me, as a twin.