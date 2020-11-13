Braden River girls basketball star signs with FSU

O'Mariah Gordon's recruitment has come to an end.

Starting in 2021, she'll have Seminoles fans chanting her nickname: OMG.

Gordon, a senior at Braden River High, signed with Florida State on Thursday. Gordon is the two-time reigning Gatorade Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Last season, she averaged 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.2 steals per game, leading the Pirates in each category.

Gordon, who is 5-foot-4, is ranked by ESPN as the 31st player in the class of 2021, the seventh-best point guard and the best player in Florida. In February, Gordon mentioned Florida State as one of the teams she had been hearing from the most. At the time, Gordon said her decision would be based on more than just basketball.

"When you go to college, you are still a kid," Gordon said. "When you leave, you are supposed to be a grown woman. You are going to step into the real world, whether that is to the WNBA or to live my life somewhere else. I need to go to a place where I can grow as a basketball player and also grow as a woman, as a person. I need a coaching staff that will help me get there."

Florida State went 24-8 last season. In addition to Gordon, the Seminoles have a commitment from 2021 forward Makayla Timpson (Blakely, Ga.), the 48th-ranked player in the class.