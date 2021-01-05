Braden River girls basketball game to be streamed online

Tonight, you can watch the Braden River High girls basketball (6-2) from the comfort of your couch.

The program has made its home game against Southeast High (6-1) available to watch for free on the school's YouTube page. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

It is a chance for fans to watch Pirates senior O'Mariah Gordon, the two-time Gatorade Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Year and a Florida State signee. Gordon is averaging 23.8 points and 6.0 assists per game, according to MaxPreps. The Pirates are currently ranked fifth in the state on the site, in all classifications. Southeast is ranked 28th in the state.