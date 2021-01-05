 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 5 hours ago

Braden River girls basketball game to be streamed online

Share
Tonight's game can be watched on YouTube.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Tonight, you can watch the  Braden River High girls basketball (6-2) from the comfort of your couch.

The program has made its home game against Southeast High (6-1) available to watch for free on the school's YouTube page. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. 

It is a chance for fans to watch Pirates senior O'Mariah Gordon, the two-time Gatorade Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Year and a Florida State signee. Gordon is averaging 23.8 points and 6.0 assists per game, according to MaxPreps. The Pirates are currently ranked fifth in the state on the site, in all classifications. Southeast is ranked 28th in the state. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement