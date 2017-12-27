Prose and Kohn Ryan Kohn

It's hard to believe 2017, my first full year in the working world, is done.

I learned a lot and was able to connect with many people in this area's sports realm. I was also able to take in some phenomenal events. When the games are great, my job is easy.

The games I’ll remember most from 2017, even though Braden River High fans would rather forget them, are the Pirates’ football games against Venice High.

I’ve watched a lot of football this year, for my job and otherwise, and I can honestly say those games were the most entertaining. The talent on display was immense, and the respectful rivalry gave the games a unique intensity.

Braden River has lots of talent returning, but I’ll miss watching its senior class perform. To Deshaun Fenwick, Tyrone Collins, Taylor Upshaw, Brendan Bengtsson, Chase Knopf and everyone else, thanks for making my job not feel like work.

As far as pure spectacle goes, the World Rowing Championships were hard to beat. It was the first international event I’ve had the pleasure to cover, and the experience of doing so will be one I carry with me forever.

When I asked Megan Kalmoe what she was thinking after she and Tracy Eisser took silver in the Women’s Pair (7:04.37), she shook her head while her mouth hung agape. She closed her eyes and smiled.

It took her a few seconds to give an answer, and she finally said, "Awesome."

Braden River Pirates Deshaun Fenwick and Knowledge McDaniel bow following a touchdown against Lakewood Ranch High.

Watching athletes break down on the medal stand because they were so proud of representing their country to the fullest, that’s powerful stuff.

I also got to cover my first track and field championships this year, which I’ll remember both for the results and how much I had to run back and forth to different events with no sunscreen and dehydration headaches.

That was a painful two days, but a learning experience. It was a great weekend for The Out-of-Door Academy’s Saraiah Walkes, now a sophomore, who took home three gold medals, and Lakewood Ranch High’s John Rivera and Sophia Falco, who won two golds each.

The one skill I am always amazed by is speed. Those three athletes have it. I’m lucky to get to cover Walkes into the future, and I hope Rivera and Falco are achieving their dreams at the universities of Mississippi and Vanderbilt, respectively.

I’m running out of space, but I feel compelled to close this column by thanking the readers of both my sports articles and the Observer at large. You’re the reason we do what we do.

At the beginning of this year, I wrote that I was looking forward to meeting more of you, and I feel like I accomplished that goal. A special thank you to the people who shared their stories with me this year. I hope I did them justice.

As for what awaits the area sports world in 2018? Check back next week to find out …