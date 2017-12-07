Braden River Elementary goes 'NUTs' for PJ's

On Dec. 8, Braden River Elementary School's Kiwanis Club gave students a break from their normal routine.

For $1, students were allowed to wear their pajamas to NUT (No Uniform Today) Day. Funds raised went toward helping families in need to purchase holiday gifts.

Fourth-grader Samuel Lynch (above) said it was different. "It is weird wearing them in class because they are a little small on me," Lynch said. "It feels like I am wearing a costume."