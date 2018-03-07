Braden River Elementary teacher misses top award

Caylynn Mansi, a fourth-grader at Braden River Elementary, cheered and lifted the golden star around her neck when her teacher’s name was announced Wednesday night during a School District of Manatee County Educator of the Year ceremony at Manatee Technical College.

Carrie Ling, Mansi’s teacher, was nominated for the award, along with Heather Anderson, Richard Daenell and Mallorie Ray.

Anderson, an eighth-grade English teacher at Martha B. King Middle School, won the Educator of the Year, but Ling said she was still happy to be nominated.

“I’m very honored to be representing such an awesome school,” Ling said. “Going forward I'm going to keep doing what I’m doing with students.”

Mansi said even though her teacher didn’t win, the nomination was deserved. She was one of many students who showed their support for Ling with posters with Ling’s face on them and golden stars that said, “Mrs. Ling, Braden River Elementary’s Shining Star.”

“She’s just the nicest person in the world,” Mansi said. “I just really love her a lot.