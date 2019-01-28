 Skip to main content
East County Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 4 hours ago

East County Athlete of the Week: D'Angelo Antonino

The Braden River junior talks the challenges of moving and his best skill
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

D'Angelo Antonino is a 6-foot-3 junior forward on the Braden River High boys basketball team. Antonino had 21 points and seven rebounds in the Pirates' 51-44 home win against Riverview High on Jan. 23. 

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was 4. My parents (Joe and Allynda Antonino) had me playing right away. I played a bunch of sports, but basketball was my main one, and baseball was my secondary one. 

What is the appeal to you?

I just love the game. I have always played it, it's a family sport, and I want to keep playing it in college. 

What is your best skill?

Finishing and being a leader. I want everyone to be involved all the time. I bring people's heads up when we are down. 

What is your favorite memory?

My freshman year, I played at Bandera High in Bandera, Texas. (Antonino moved to Lakewood Ranch prior to this school year.) I got called up to the varsity team, and my first game I dropped 20 points. That was awesome. 

What has been your biggest challenge?

My family has moved around a lot. We actually lived here when I was 3 but moved back to Texas, and we moved around within Texas, too. It makes it hard to help build a program. That is why I am glad I can be at Braden River next year, too, to help build things. 

What is your favorite TV show?

ESPN's "SportsNation." Michelle Beadle, the (former) host, is a (San Antonio) Spurs fan like me. She is my celebrity crush. 

What is your dream vacation?

Somewhere in California, probably Los Angeles. I love beaches and I like extravagant things. I just love that area. 

What is your biggest fear?

Knock on wood, but injuries. Not being able to play the game I love anymore. 

What is the best advice you have received?

Always keep your head high. Be a team player. Colleges see everything you do, not just your stats. 

Finish this sentence: "D'Angelo Antonino is ... "

... A leader. Someone who will always be there for his team during the highs and lows. 

