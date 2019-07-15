East County Athlete of the Week: Karmani Gregory

Karmani Gregory is a rising sophomore guard on the Braden River High boys basketball team. Gregory averaged 13.5 points per game over four games at the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches Bradenton Camp, held June 29-30 at Braden River High and other locations.

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was 5. I played a lot of sports growing up, like baseball and football. But basketball seemed like the one for me. I just kept getting better at it.

What is the appeal to you?

I like that I am able to score (easily). I like getting my teammates the ball. I like being a leader. I like crossing up defenders. But mostly, I like being with my teammates. That is the best thing.

What is your best skill?

My passing. I get compliments on it from coaches and teammates. It is something that has naturally come to me.

What is your favorite memory?

Three years ago, when I was playing for my AAU travel team (SPSA), I hit eight 3-pointers in an game against Team Select, and we won. That was a great game.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Going up against people bigger than me. You can't go over them, so you have to develop the skills to move around them or blow past them.

What have you been working on most this summer?

My strength and stamina. I had an ankle injury about a month ago, and when I got back on the court, I got winded easily. I had to get my stamina fixed. And you always have to get bigger and stronger in high school ball.

What is your favorite food?

I love seafood. Shrimp in particular, then probably lobster.

What is your favorite subject?

I like math. It's always been easy for me.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Hawaii. They have volcanoes over there and the water looks clear. I want to go snorkeling or scuba diving there.

What is the best advice you have received?

Be you. That's it. I don't have to be anyone else. I can live my own life.

Finish this sentence: "Karmani Gregory is ... "

... Different. I am not like everyone else. You know how some people say they are mature for their age? I feel like I am. I'm quieter than some people. I like to associate myself with people who have similar goals as me. People who are going somewhere, who want to be successful.