Braden River and Lakewood Ranch high schools to see administrative changes

Three Braden River and Lakewood Ranch high school administrators will be moving to other School District of Manatee County schools next year.

Craig Page, who has been serving as a dean at Braden River High School since 2019, has been named the assistant principal at Southeast High School.

Also leaving Braden River High School is Travis Cochran. He has been an assistant principal at Braden River since 2017 and will become the assistant principal at Manatee High School.

Jillian Bieber will become the assistant principal at Parrish Community High School after serving as the assistant principal at Lakewood Ranch High School since 2019.

Joining the Braden River High School staff as an assistant principal is Laura Gonzales, who has been serving as a dean at Palmetto High School since 2018.

If approved, the administrators will begin their new positions July 1.