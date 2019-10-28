Early Monday morning, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden notified chief operating officer Jeff Maultsby of the school district's intent to terminate his contract.

Maultsby will now have 15 days to respond and appeal the decision, should he so choose.

The decision came after the district launched an investigation following complaints made by school district employee, Cheraina Bonner. Bonner, who worked as Maultsby's administrative assistant, said she was sexually harassed by Maultsby and was placed in a hostile work environment after she reported the incident.

Bonner made complaints against Maultsby, Bowden and Al Harayda, the district's employee relations administrator.

An investigation completed by Vicki Sproat with Sproat Workplace Investigations found there is sufficient evidence to conclude that Maultsby sexually harassed Bonner and that he threatened to retaliate against her if she reported her concerns, among other things.

“After reviewing the entirety of the text messages exchanged between Mr. Maultsby and Ms. Bonner and the transcripts and exhibits from each interview conducted by Ms. Sproat, it is clear Mr. Maultsby behaved inappropriately, and his actions are unbefitting of a school district employee," Bowden said in a statement.

On Nov. 5, Bowden will formally notify the school board of his intent to terminate Maultsby and ask that he be suspended without pay. Should Maultsby choose to appeal, the board will act during a Nov. 19 meeting.

In addition to the formal notification, School Board Chair Jane Goodwin called for a special meeting at noon Nov. 5 to review the contents of the report and discuss its findings with Bowden.

In a statement, Bowden said he could not comment on the contents of the report prior to the special meeting, though he disagrees with the report findings and several conclusions made.

"I look forward to delivering a full response to school board members next week," Bowden said. "I regret that Ms. Bonner has to wait even longer for resolution to the complaints, and I appreciate her patience and fortitude throughout this process, and I hope our employees can continue to do what we do best: educate and inspire our children.”

The special meeting will begin at noon, and a regular school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Both meetings are open to the public in the school board chambers, located at 1960 Landings Blvd.