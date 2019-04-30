Bounty hunting legend to share about cancer battle

Reality star and bounty hunting legend Beth Chapman will share her story of love and family during a special Mother’s Day appearance May 12 at The Source Church, in Bradenton.

Beth Chapman, famous with her husband Duane Chapman for their hit television series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” will share how her faith has been tested by her current fight against cancer.

“Fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in,” Beth Chapman said in a press release. “But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.”

Beth Chapman is mother to 12, grandmother to 14 and great grandmother to three children.

Beth Chapman will appear at two special services — first from 9-10:30 a.m. and the second from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Source.

Services also will be live streamed on The Source Church’s Facebook page. To watch, go to Facebook.com/SourceChurchBradenton.

The Source is located at 5412 East State Road 64, Bradenton.