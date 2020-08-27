Boston service coming to SRQ in November

Allegiant Airlines in mid-November will add Boston’s Logan International Airport to its list of destinations served from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, the company said on Thursday.

The destination, to be served twice weekly beginning Nov. 19, is the airline’s 22nd from SRQ.

“We are excited to see that Allegiant is adding nonstop service between Boston and the Sarasota-Bradenton area, said Rick Piccolo, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport president, chief executive officer in a prepared statement. “With Allegiant’s ultra-low-cost fares and nonstop flights, travelers will now have a quick, convenient, and inexpensive way to travel between these high-demand destinations. We look forward to welcoming this new route just before the holiday season.”

SRQ passenger traffic increased 18% from 52,845 passengers in June to 62,405 passengers in July, though year-over-year figures for July show traffic at SRQ is down 57.6%. Year-to-date figures show that airport passenger traffic is down 32% with 776,430 passengers using the airport so far this year.