'Booksmart' soars with excellent female actors, scriptwriters and director

"Booksmart" is a raunchy, delightful comedy about teen angst and hearty partying. And it soars due to brilliant directing that bolstered a sophisticated, hip script.

The film takes place the day before high school graduation. Best friends Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) have prioritized serious studying over hedonism for four years and it's paid off. They've both been accepted into prestigious universities. But when they discover that their slacker classmates are also heading off to Ivy League schools, they're shocked. Thus Molly and Amy decide to cram missed debauchery into one long night.

Looking to get laid and letting others know they're fun, the two "sex feminists" teens find that there's a hefty price to pay in doing so. An accidental drug trip, a ride offer from a possible serial killer, upchucking on a potential lover and a night in jail put kinks in their search for a hot party. And the odds of Amy and Molly making it to graduation look dim.

In this, actor Olivia Wilde's first feature film behind the camera, you'd swear she's been there for quite some time. The casting of Feldstein and Dever was a sheer stroke of genius. Their chemistry with one another is akin to watching a perfectly choreographed fireworks display. You want to hang with them forever. The supporting actors also shine, especially Billie Lourd as Gigi, an eccentric misfit who know no boundaries. And a massive amount of credit goes to script writers Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Katie Silberman. Their clever writing is not only hilarious, it serves as a social commentary on the importance of bonding and acceptance.

"Booksmart" will tickle your funny bone, warm your heart and, perhaps, revolutionize your preconceived attitudes toward others. It may even evoke a few tears as "Unchained Melody" plays during the closing scene.