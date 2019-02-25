Booker Middle School principal to serve on Arts Schools Network Board

Booker Middle’s LaShawn Frost was not only named the 2019 Principal of the Year for the School District of Sarasota County, but now she will also be the first principal from the district to serve on the Arts Schools Network board.

Sarasota County Schools released a statement on Feb. 25 announcing her appointment to the board, whose members “share a goal of fostering excellence in the creative arts for future generations of artisans.”

According to Sarasota County Schools, ASN is a non-profit that was founded in 1981 and provides resources, support, networking opportunities and more to leaders in art schools across the nation.

“I am honored to be selected for service on the Arts Schools Network Board,” Frost said. “Organizations like this are in tune with the unique needs of highly creative schools. ASN’s collaborative spirit and resources will be a huge asset to our school community’s growth. My team and I are committed to delivering a world-class education to our students. I look forward to not only meeting with other arts school leaders to learn from their best practices, but also to showcase the brilliancy that is the collective, arts-rich environment at Booker Middle School.”