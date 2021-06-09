Booker High announces changes in athletic department

Booker High announced changes at athletic director and boys basketball head coach Wednesday.

Former Athletic Director Phil Helmuth is retiring to spend more time with his family. Helmuth had been the school's AD since 2016. He was previously the school's boys basketball coach for two seasons, among other positions.

Jammie Jordan is the new athletic director at Booker High.

Taking his place will be Jammie Jordan, currently the school's girls soccer coach. Per a release, Jordan will focus on creating a culture that "fosters emotional, physical, and social development” in the school's athletes.

Former boys basketball Coach Markus Black is also leaving the school. Black has accepted a graduate assistant position with the University of Arkansas. He went 91-49 in five seasons at the helm of the Tornadoes, including a trip to the state final four in 2017-2018.

Replacing Black will be Andre Johnson, a Tornadoes alumnus who averaged 23 points per game during his senior season. Johnson went on to play for Jones College and Lane College, and has coaching experience as an assistant at Keiser University.

The new-look athletic department will be holding a clearance open house on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. As part of the open house, attendees can receive a free physical, which is a requirement to play sports in the county.