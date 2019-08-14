Booker High football season preview

There’s a new coach at Booker High, but a familiar feeling.

Baraka Atkins was the defensive coordinator at Booker last season under his brother, Dumaka Atkins. The former Seattle Seahawks fourth-round draft pick and Booker alumnus brought a tenacity to the Tornadoes’ defense that sparked a slew of turnovers. Over the teams’ final five games, including a playoff loss to Lakewood High, Booker allowed just eight points a game.

Sophomore Cleve Benson, or "Mouse," will be the Tornadoes' starting quarterback.

When Dumaka Atkins accepted an administrative position at the Suncoast School of Innovative Studies over the offseason, vacating the Booker head coaching spot, there was only one replacement who made sense.

Baraka Atkins feels he is ready for the challenge.

“It’s a bit more responsibility, coordinating bus schedules and team meals,” Atkins said. “I knew that (going into it). I was always close with my brother, making sure I knew what was going on and giving him the support he needed. This isn’t a one-man job. It’s more work on the logistical side that I am learning.”

Atkins said he still runs things by his brother, just like he does his coaching staff. Booker High is a family in that way. Everyone wants the team to do as well as it can, whether officially on the staff or not.

Football-wise, things are going to look familiar to Tornadoes fans. Atkins said he’s working more with offensive coordinator Willie Brown than he did in 2018, but the duo do not plan to change schemes until their current model proves ineffective. That means fans can expect to see the ball in the hands of sophomore quarterback Cleve Benson, nicknamed “Mouse,” often. Benson broke into the lineup last season after two other quarterbacks became unavailable. His first game, against DeSoto County High, saw Benson throw for 196 yards and two touchdowns. It was his team from that point forward.

Booker High 2018 record: 6-5 (6-4 in regular season) Coach: Baraka Atkins, first season Under-the-radar players: There are plenty who excite Atkins, including senior defensive lineman Alfa Young, junior cornerback Tre Thomas and senior safety Jamiere Hayes. These three will be a steadying presence on defense while Atkins works in younger players. Isaiah "Ziggy" Williams, a senior defensive tackle who transferred from Riverview, will also help in this regard, Atkins said. Key to the season: The fundamentals. If Booker lines up right, executes plays, blocks and tackles, the team should find itself in the postseason thanks to Atkins' guidance. If the Tornadoes fail to do these things, they could end up missing the cut. Atkins is well aware of this, saying his team would lose to the Sarasota Ringling Redskins youth teams if they don't get the basic stuff right. Schedule: Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted Aug. 23 vs. Cardinal Mooney High Aug. 30 vs. Southeast High Sept. 6 at Dunbar High (7 p.m.) Sept. 13 at Jesuit High Sept. 27 vs. Robinson High Oct. 4 vs. Braden River High Oct. 11 at Bayshore High Oct. 18 at Chamberlain high Oct. 25 vs. Gibbs High Nov. 1 at Clearwater Central Catholic

“He has instinctive ability (with the ball),” Atkins said of Benson. “He has great leadership skills. He just understands the sport.”

Atkins is also excited for senior running back Jacquez Jones to show fans what he can do. Last season, Jones was stuck behind 1,000-yard rusher Antrone Thomas, but Jones is shifty in his own right, Atkins said.

Defensively, the Tornadoes are inexperienced. Atkins said the most important thing for them is building a foundation. Playing sound football and limiting mistakes will go a long way toward success. The fancy stuff can come later. Individual spots are still available, and Atkins wants his players to take ownership of them.

“I am waiting for someone to show up,” Atkins said. “This first game (preseason, against Kathleen High on Aug. 16) will give them an opportunity. They look good in practice, but you don’t really know until you see them do it in a game.”

Booker has made the playoffs two seasons in a row — going 5-7 and 6-5 respectively — but failed to win a game once there. Atkins said his top goal is to change that, first by winning the school’s district, then taking out whoever is in their way.